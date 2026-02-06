Cold wave to bring rain in many regions

A resident braves strong winds while crossing a bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on Thursday, as the perceived temperature drops to minus 30 C. （Photo: Zhang Shu/ China Daily)

A brief spell of spring warmth in China has been swiftly replaced by a strong cold wave, causing temperatures to plummet, bringing snow and disrupting travel across much of the country.

Wednesday marked lichun, the Start of Spring. Temperatures soared to 10 C in northern China, including Beijing and Tianjin, while many southern regions enjoyed highs above 15 C, with some areas even reaching 20 C, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

However, the warm weather was short-lived. From Thursday to Saturday, temperatures are expected to decrease by between 6 and 10 C across central and eastern China, with parts of the northeast seeing drops of over 20 C. By early Sunday, the freezing 0 C line is predicted to extend deep into the south, reaching northern Fujian and Hunan provinces.

"This cold air is advancing fast. It is expected to follow a more northerly and easterly path," said Chen Tao, the center's chief forecaster. "Despite the quick move, the temperature drop will be substantial, reaching cold wave standards in the northeastern regions and the eastern provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang."

The chill is expected to bring heavy precipitation. From Thursday into Friday, eastern parts of China will see rain turn to sleet or snow, with blizzard conditions in some areas. Farther south, widespread rain is forecast.

The precipitation will affect over 15 provinces and municipalities across China, according to Weather China, a website affiliated with the China Meteorological Administration.

With China's 2026 Spring Festival travel rush, or chunyun, already in full swing, temperature drops pose transport risks. Chen urged the public to keep updated with the latest warnings.

Zhou Lixian, a meteorological analyst at Weather China, said significant snow accumulation and ice formation are not expected.

"Ground temperatures around 5 C on Wednesday in the middle and lower Yangtze River regions were too warm for snow to stick," Zhou said. "While mountainous areas might see some snow, any snow in the plains will melt quickly."

Another round of precipitation is expected from Monday to Tuesday south of the Yellow River. However, with weaker cold and warm air currents, it will be less intense.

China is preparing for the cold wave and snowfall, which may affect some central and eastern regions, according to a notice released by the Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday.

Authorities have held coordination meetings to arrange preventive measures, focusing on transport safety and power supply stability. Road patrols will be increased in prone areas, and power grids will be closely watched. Rescue teams and supplies are being prepared, with support directed toward those in need.

On Wednesday, the disaster prevention and relief office in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, announced preparations for the cold wave. It required the city's cultural and tourism departments to prioritize safety at mountain and coastal tourist sites. This included enhancing safety measures at popular locations and unofficial sites. High-risk areas and icy paths will be closed if necessary.