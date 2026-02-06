China's renewable energy capacity to grow in 2026 despite slight dip in wind utilization

China's renewable electricity generation capacity is expected to continue growing in 2026, driven by strong solar power expansion, despite a slight decline in average wind power utilization hours, according to a new outlook released on Thursday.

The Global Renewable Energy Generation Outlook 2026 projects that average wind power generation hours in China will reach about 2,100 hours in 2026, a slight decrease from 2025. This metric indicates how effectively wind resources are being utilized; the higher the hours, the better the wind conditions and utilization.

Despite the decline in utilization, total wind power generation capacity is expected to rise by around 2%, supported by continued growth in installed capacity, the report said.

Solar power is set to remain a major growth driver. Average photovoltaic generation hours in China are forecast at about 1,320 hours, stable from the previous year. With rapid capacity expansion, total solar power generation capacity is projected to surge by roughly 25%.

Hydropower output may see regional divergence. Water inflows in northwestern regions are expected to increase, while southwestern areas could face reduced inflows, potentially reshaping hydropower generation patterns across the country.

Globally, average usable generation hours for wind power are forecast at about 2,310 hours, with total wind power generation capacity expected to increase by around 6%.

Average usable photovoltaic generation hours globally are expected to reach about 1,340 hours in 2026, with power generation capacity rising by about 25%.

Hydropower generation capacity worldwide is also expected to record moderate growth, with total output projected to increase by around 7% compared with 2025, the report said.

The report, jointly compiled by the National Climate Center and the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization, was unveiled at the China Meteorological Administration in Beijing.