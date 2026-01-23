China's approach to mental health: Blending tradition with innovation

Mental health issues affect every country in the world. According to the WHO's "Mental Health Atlas 2024," more than one billion people globally live with mental health conditions, with anxiety and depression among the most common.

These challenges are shaped by social, economic, and cultural factors. In China, mental health professionals are working to address them by combining traditional wisdom with modern technology.

Learning from tradition

Mental health care is most effective when informed by local culture. In China, traditional practices such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, and therapeutic massage are increasingly integrated into modern psychiatric care within a framework known as integrated Chinese and Western medicine. This synergistic approach has proven effective for regulating emotions, improving sleep, and alleviating physical discomfort associated with mental distress.

China's social fabric, built on strong interpersonal bonds, provides another layer of support. Individuals are seen as part of a close-knit network of family and community, which offers a powerful psychological safety net. This is particularly evident in treatment models. Cognitive behavioral therapy or medication may address symptoms, but concurrent family therapy is often essential to mending dynamics and bolstering support. For young people, a coordinated "family-school-community-hospital" support network is being strengthened to form a comprehensive social ecosystem for treatment and recovery.

Harnessing technology for healing

Alongside traditional methods, China is embracing innovation to expand access and improve treatment. For instance, research is advancing through projects like building specialized corpora for depression to train AI-assisted diagnostic tools. Online psychological consultation platforms are increasing the early identification and treatment of mental health issues.

In clinical settings, cutting-edge interventions are offering new hope. Hospitals have established specialized clinics for brain-computer interface and neuromodulation, using targeted sound, light, electrical, or magnetic stimulation to treat depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. For hard-to-treat conditions such as severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and substance addiction, clinicians are using techniques that involve implanting hair-thin electrodes into the brain and fine-tuning their parameters to modulate neural circuits.

Participating in international collaboration

China collaborates closely with international partners. Chinese experts contribute to WHO initiatives, including the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Mental Health, Brain Health and Substance Use (STAG-MNS), and participated in the development and field testing of the clinical descriptions and diagnostic requirements for ICD-11 mental, behavioral and neurodevelopmental disorders (CDDR) to facilitate their adoption in China. The election of Professor Zhao Xudong as President of the World Council for Psychotherapy (WCP), the first from China to hold this role, marks a milestone in China's international participation.

Chinese mental health care professionals also maintain academic partnerships and share their experiences with colleagues from many parts of the world, especially countries and regions along the Belt and Road routes.

Looking ahead: A more caring society

Moving forward, China's strategy emphasizes precise prevention for key populations. At the beginning of 2025, the National Health Commission of China designated 2025–2027 as the "Years of Pediatric and Mental Health Services." Based on this initiative, focused efforts on children, adolescents, pregnant and postpartum women, and the elderly will expand through targeted screening, early intervention, and technology-enabled services.

Efforts are also underway to build a more supportive and open culture around mental health. Public education is strengthened through public campaigns, TV programs, community art projects, and short educational videos to provide tangible social support and reduce stigma for all.