Chongqing railway workers enhance fire safety for summer travel peak

A firefighter demonstrates the use of firefighting equipment to railway workers during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
With the arrival of the summer travel peak, railway workers from Southwest China's Chongqing municipality have participated in fire safety training to enhance safety awareness and improve emergency response capabilities.
A firefighter shares knowledge about fire safety with railway workers during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A firefighter demonstrates how to don a firefighting suit during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Railway workers try on firefighters' uniforms during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A railway worker uses a water hose under the guidance of a firefighter during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
