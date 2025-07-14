LINE

Chongqing railway workers enhance fire safety for summer travel peak

A firefighter demonstrates the use of firefighting equipment to railway workers during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]

With the arrival of the summer travel peak, railway workers from Southwest China's Chongqing municipality have participated in fire safety training to enhance safety awareness and improve emergency response capabilities.

A firefighter shares knowledge about fire safety with railway workers during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A firefighter demonstrates how to don a firefighting suit during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Railway workers try on firefighters' uniforms during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A railway worker uses a water hose under the guidance of a firefighter during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A railway worker uses a water hose under the guidance of a firefighter during a fire safety training in Liangjiang New Area, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, on July 13, 2025. [Photo by Su Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn]
 
 

