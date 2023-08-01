Key platforms have cleared over 86,000 records of false info to protect online business environment: Chinese cyberspace regulator

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has urged key website platforms in China to clear over 86,000 records of false and misleading information in an effort to create a favorable online business environment.

The CAC said on Tuesday that platform companies such as WeChat, Weibo, and Douyin are being urged to quickly verify and handle these records of misleading information related to enterprises. As of now, these platforms have cleared more than 86,000 records of false information concerning enterprises and have dealt with 8,425 accounts in accordance with the law and relevant agreements.

The false information includes maliciously aggregating negative information about companies, seeking illegal benefits, spreading false information about enterprises, impersonating and imitating the names of other companies, fabricating topics about the personal lives of entrepreneurs, and sensationalizing their privacy. Regional and demographic discrimination and stigmatization have also been addressed.

The CAC said it will continue to focus on various issues that disrupt the online business environment and urge website platforms to expand their reporting channels, and enhance management on problematic platforms and accounts.

Meanwhile, Chinese cyber regulators have also intensified efforts to combat the spread of harmful information on the internet.

The CAC has summoned Douyin and Sina Weibo after prohibited information was found on the platforms. The CAC has ordered these platforms to rectify the identified issues within a specified time frame, dispose of related accounts, and impose penalties and fines accordingly.

Additionally, authorities have summoned platform companies such as Kuaishou, Baidu, WeChat, and NetEase, as these platforms have failed to fulfill their regulatory responsibilities in monitoring the information posted by their users. This has resulted in the spread of harmful content, including pornography, superstitions, and defending misbehaved artists, according to CAC. The CAC has ordered these platforms to rectify the issues within a specified time frame, dispose of related accounts, and impose strict penalties and fines on those responsible.

In the first half of 2023, Chinese cyber regulators have taken action against a total of 5,518 websites, suspending 188 websites, removing 120 mobile applications, and shutting down 87 mini-programs. Furthermore, 7,704 illegal websites had their licenses or registrations revoked, while 39,100 illegal accounts were closed in accordance with the law and contractual obligations.