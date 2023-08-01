China's airlines see dramatic recovery

Passengers are seen at the Beijing Capital International Airport on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Li Yang/for chinadaily.com.cn)

China's airline business is seeing recovery, with a daily average of 17,150 flights performed and an average daily passenger volume has increased to 2.08 million as of July 30, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Tuesday.

The civil aviation carried an average of 2.1 million passengers per day during the first ten days of July, hitting a new high.

The average flight regularity rate was 91.4 percent in the first half of this year, an increase of 11 percentage points over the same period of 2019.

The rate of flights using a lounge bridge for boarding was up 2.5 percentage points in 13 international hub airports.

From Jan to June, the civil aviation handled the transport turnover of 53.13 billion ton-km, passenger trips of 284 million, and cargo and mail of 3.28 million tons, recovering to 84.6 percent, 88.2 percent and 93.1 percent of the levels of the same period in 2019, respectively.

The industry completed a total fixed-asset investment of 46 billion yuan ($6.42 billion) during the first six months.

Moreover, the number of international passenger flights reached 3,368 per week to 62 countries and regions worldwide by the end of June.