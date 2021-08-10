LINE

China strengthens nucleic acid testing

2021-08-10 23:19:06Xinhua
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Requirement and measures have been issued in China to strengthen nucleic acid testing amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in multiple localities.

All-inclusive testings on a population of 5 million or less should be completed in two days, and a three-day limit was set for populations of more than 5 million people, said a circular published by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Nucleic acid testing is a vital way to identify the infected and prevent the epidemic from spreading, the circular said.

No one should miss out on the testings while measures were needed to prevent cluster infection during testings, the circular demanded.

Drills on the testings were proposed for areas without the epidemic so that emergency response could be immediately activated when necessary.

