Wuhan invites nationwide medics to enjoy cherry blossom season

Medical workers and their relatives across China who had assisted with the fight against the epidemic in 2020 enjoy the cherry blossom in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, March 13, 2021. (Photo by Li Bo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Wuhan, the capital city of Central China's Hubei province, once hardest-hit by COVID-19, invites medical workers and their relatives across China who had assisted with the fight against the epidemic in 2020 to enjoy its cherry blossom season this year.

All A-level tourist spots in the city will offer free entry to medical workers, and Wuhan University, one of the best places in the city to feast the eyes of cherry blossom admirers, announced it would provide free exclusive visits for them from Saturday to Sunday.

Exclusive activities including guided tours, shows and performances will be held in the following three years, said Wu Ping, vice president of the university.

Data shows over 21,000 medical workers have registered online to visit the campus during the weekend, including over 3,800 of those from outside the city.

A total of 1,500 students and teachers of the university have volunteered to provide services for them such as guided tours and taking photos.

According to official figures, the epidemic in Wuhan had been gradually brought under control with the assistance of more than 42,000 medical workers across China, and the city has reported no new local cases since May 18, 2020.