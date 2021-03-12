Female representative at UNHRC: We live a happy life in Xinjiang

(ECNS) -- A female representative from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

delivered a speech about the real life of people in Xinjiang during the 46th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 10.



The following are stories told by Renagül Hudabedi.



My name is Renagül Hudabedi. I am a farmer from Kashgar City, Xinjiang. I have three children, an 8-year-old daughter and a pair of 5-year-old twin sons. My family lives a very happy life.



Our country advocates prenatal and postnatal care, so I was offered enough pre-and postnatal services at the local health center. Healthcare workers often visited me for routine prenatal tests, told me how to prepare antenatal care, and informed me to do regular prenatal care check-ups.



My childbirth costs were covered by health insurance. My newborns received free vaccination and infant nutrition provided by the government. My three children are all healthy.



They went to kindergartens at the age of three. They've enjoyed meticulous care from teachers and free accommodation. There were also government subsidies for us.



Now my eldest daughter is studying at a primary school, with free tuition. My children will enjoy free junior and senior high school education.



Many thanks to the national policy that has really reduced our financial stress.



My husband and I opened a restaurant in 2017, with soft loan assistance from the government. We earn 10,000 yuan (about $1,540) per year.