LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

NE China city sees asymptomatic COVID-19 cases rise to 45

1
2021-01-12 04:27:13Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Suihua City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has increased to 45 as of 8 p.m. Monday, according to the municipal government's information office.

All the cases are residents of Huiqi Village, Wangkui County in the city. The city also has a confirmed case, who is converted from an asymptomatic case reported previously in the village.

The investigation shows that the confirmed case is highly correlated with the asymptomatic ones, said Li Yuefeng, secretary-general of the municipal government.

The city has sampled 114,294 people in the county for nucleic acid testing as of 8 p.m. Monday, and will complete the testing of all residents in Wangkui Wednesday.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.