Drones used to disinfect coronavirus-hit Shijiazhuang

2021-01-11 Ecns.cn

(ECNS) -- Nine vehicles and 10 volunteers from the Blue Sky rescue team were dispatched to disinfect novel coronavirus-hit Shijiazhuang city, Hebei Province on Sunday.

They used drones and other equipment to disinfect roads and buildings in the city.

A total of 1,337,800 square meters have been disinfected.

From Jan. 2 to　Jan. 10, the city reported 369 confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases.

Shijiazhuang has been put into lockdown and a citywide nucleic acid testing has been completed.

