Drones used to disinfect coronavirus-hit Shijiazhuang

(ECNS) -- Nine vehicles and 10 volunteers from the Blue Sky rescue team were dispatched to disinfect novel coronavirus-hit Shijiazhuang city, Hebei Province on Sunday.



They used drones and other equipment to disinfect roads and buildings in the city.



A total of 1,337,800 square meters have been disinfected.



From Jan. 2 to Jan. 10, the city reported 369 confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases.



Shijiazhuang has been put into lockdown and a citywide nucleic acid testing has been completed.