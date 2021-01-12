First-ever all-digital CES kicks off online

The 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, kicked off Monday online, the first-ever all-digital show in its 50-plus-year history.

The new experience features more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing virtually the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech and beyond.

Impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which hit hard the United States, organizer shifted CES 2021 online, offering an engaging platform for companies worldwide large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships.

"CES 2021 will be making history, with our first all-digital show," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the CES.

"Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow," he said.

Exhibitors for CES 2021 include tech giants such as Canon, Hisense, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips, Sony, Samsung Electronics, TCL and Voxx, as well as non-traditional tech companies including Bridgestone, Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge, John Deere, L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble.

Audiences will experience the all-digital CES through the digital venue, an online platform where they could hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.

A series of keynote speeches and over 100 conference sessions will be held online during the four-day show from Monday to Thursday.

"An all-digital CES 2021 will allow the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future," said the CTA.

Michiel Hulsbergen, CEO and co-founder of DialogueTrainer, an online training company, told Xinhua the company will showcase its online simulations and share playable links, and engage with visitors worldwide.

"As an online training company, the year has had quite an impact on us. As Covid changes the way we interact, including how we manage people, how we communicate in general and how we learn from each other, we expect a lot of openness to new solutions," he said.

DialogueTrainer has developed an online communication "flight simulator" to address remote working, which enables organizations to train professionals - on demand - in important skills and roles. Users, trainers and managers gain insight into performance through scores.

DiNG, a startup based in Los Angeles focusing on reinventing food delivery and inspiring a tastier community, expects to learn more new food tech trend at CES 2021, and connect with potential partners.

"As the pandemic has dramatically surged demands for takeouts, we have innovated on ordering experiences and logistic efficiency. Making food delivery simpler, tastier and safer for users, while significantly more flexible for operators," Mike Chen, co-founder and CEO of DiNG, told Xinhua.

China has been a top international market at CES. Many Chinese companies participated in previous years' CES to build their brand and forge global partnerships.

Affected by the pandemic, the participation of Chinese companies saw decrease this year.

Among the Chinese participants, China's leading TV manufacturer TCL is launching its latest TCL Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs, scrolling and rollable display products, high-performance audio, and smart home appliances under its forward-looking Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things strategy.

For more than 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation.

The first CES kicked off in 1967, with 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees in New York City. Since then, CES has grown by more than 10-fold and now encompasses both traditional and non-traditional tech industries.