Hong Kong objects to U.S.-proposed modification to commitments under WTO gov't procurement agreement

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Monday notified the Committee on Government Procurement (GP) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) of the objection to the modification proposed by the United States to its commitments under the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement (GPA).

The United States circulated a communication to the GP Committee notifying the parties the proposed modification to its commitments under the WTO GPA on Nov. 27, 2020.

A spokesman of the HKSAR government said Hong Kong considers that the proposed modification amounts to a withdrawal of its coverage commitment from the WTO GPA and will result in a reduced list of products being subject to the WTO GPA rules, thereby affecting the business opportunities of Hong Kong suppliers to the U.S. government procurement market.

Hong Kong is also concerned that it may affect the balance of rights and obligations among parties under the WTO GPA, the spokesman said.

In this regard, Hong Kong on Monday circulated a communication to raise the objection to the U.S. withdrawal of its coverage commitment and request the United States to provide more comprehensive information to facilitate assessment by parties to the WTO GPA of the likely consequences of the modification.

Hong Kong further reserves its right to take necessary steps to ensure that the balance of rights and obligations under the WTO GPA is maintained, the spokesman added.