Germany records over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths within one day

Germany reported 1,019 COVID-19 deaths within one day, bringing the death toll in the country to 36,537, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday.

The number of daily infections was slightly below the previous week's level as the country recorded 21,237 new cases, taking the total to more than 1.8 million, according to the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

The RKI stressed that the interpretation of data would remain difficult as COVID-19 cases in Germany were recorded and transmitted with a delay because of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In light of high infection and death rates, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister presidents of the federal states agreed on Tuesday to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the country until at least the end of January.

Non-essential shops as well as bars, restaurants and leisure facilities will remain closed. In addition, contact restrictions have been tightened and German citizens are now only allowed to meet with one person who is not part of their own household, according to the government.

In areas with a seven-day COVID-19 incidence of more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the federal states would take further local measures. This includes restricting the radius of movement to 15 kilometers around the place of residence if no valid reason for travel such as work can be provided.