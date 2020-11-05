China suspends entry from UK, outside of returning Chinese nationals

China said it would temporarily suspend entry into the country for nationals from the UK, even if they are holding visas or residence permits, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement by the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the UK on Thursday.

The exception will be for repatriating Chinese nationals.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the UK will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel, said the statement.

Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassies or Consulates, the statement added.

Citing the current COVID-19 situation in the UK, the embassy said the suspension is a temporary response and will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.