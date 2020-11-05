LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China suspends entry from UK, outside of returning Chinese nationals

1
2020-11-05 09:33:44CGTN Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China said it would temporarily suspend entry into the country for nationals from the UK, even if they are holding visas or residence permits, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement by the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the UK on Thursday. 

The exception will be for repatriating Chinese nationals.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the UK will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel, said the statement.

Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassies or Consulates, the statement added.

Citing the current COVID-19 situation in the UK, the embassy said the suspension is a temporary response and will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.