Russia COVID-19 cases up 18,140 to 1,618,116

A subway worker cleans the train during the disinfection procedure at the depot Sviblovo in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Russia has registered 18,140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,618,116, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, 334 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 27,990.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 4,952 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 424,148, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,215,414 people have recovered, including 14,854 over the past day.

So far, over 60.4 million tests have been conducted across the country.