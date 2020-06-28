Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 14 in Beijing

Chinese health authorities on Sunday said that 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, of which 14 were local transmissions and three were from overseas, with no additional deaths.

All the local transmissions were registered in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,500 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 106 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.

The total confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 1,197 (1,095 recoveries, seven deaths)

Macao: 46 (45 recoveries)

Taiwan: 447 (435 recoveries, seven deaths)