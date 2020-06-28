Hong Kong society opposes U.S. act, highlights necessity of national security legislation

Hong Kong residents display China's national flag in the Tamar Park, Hong Kong on June 25, 2020 in support of the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Xinhua)

People from various sectors of Hong Kong society Saturday expressed opposition to the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" passed by the U.S. Senate, stressing that the U.S. move once again highlights the necessity of national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The U.S. Senate tried to create trouble with the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" in an attempt to harm the interests of China and residents of Hong Kong, and such move is despicable, said Li Yin-quan, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) from the HKSAR.

Stressing that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, Li said the U.S. act can not shake the central authorities' resolve to make national security laws for Hong Kong.

Li said he believes that after the law takes effect, Hong Kong's status as an international financial center will be further consolidated and the region will develop even better in the future.

Henry Cai, a businessman and chairman of social group Hong Kong Island Federation, said the passage of the act, which is morally irrational and contrary to facts, is a blatant interference in China's internal affairs and a serious violation of international conventions and norms governing international relations.

The U.S. move once again highlights the necessity for the central authorities to make laws on safeguarding national security for Hong Kong, he said, adding that the laws are expected to help improve the work, investment and business environment in Hong Kong.

Lo Sui-on, deputy secretary-general of Friends of Hong Kong Association, pointed out that under "one country, two systems" the HKSAR enjoys a high degree of autonomy and its residents enjoy extensive rights and freedoms guaranteed by law.

The U.S. accusations against Hong Kong, which have completely twisted the truth, are aimed at smearing Hong Kong for its ulterior political purposes, he said.

Pauline Ngan, an entrepreneur and a deputy to the NPC from the HKSAR, said some U.S. politicians have been trying to use Hong Kong as an anti-China base to contain China's development.

Despite the U.S. politicians' allegation that Hong Kong will be negatively affected by the national security laws, many large chambers of commerce and companies as well as the general public in Hong Kong believe that the related laws will play a key role in maintaining Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity.

Holden Chow, a member of the HKSAR Legislative Council, warned that in view of the extensive business cooperation between the United States and Hong Kong, the so-called sanctions by the U.S. side will only harm its own economic interests.

Kennedy Wong, a solicitor and deputy secretary-general of the Hong Kong Coalition, said some U.S. politicians repeatedly use Hong Kong as a pawn to suppress China and continuously create troubles.

The general public in Hong Kong are very disgusted with these deeds and expect the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong to come into force soon so as to severely punish the criminals endangering the nation and Hong Kong can start afresh, Wong said. Enditem