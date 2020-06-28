Mosquitoes, flies unlikely to spread COVID-19: Health expert

Mosquitoes and flies do not have the biological basis to transmit the novel coronavirus, said Wang Liping, researcher from China Center for Disease Control and Prevention at a regular press conference in Beijing on Saturday.

There has been no report worldwide suggesting any novel coronavirus infection caused by vectors like mosquitoes and flies, Wang added.

But, they are able to transmit other diseases like malaria and dengue fever, warned the expert. She suggested that people take preventative measures against mosquito bites in summer, and also protect food from flies.

The major transmission routes of the novel coronavirus are through respiratory droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, and touching eyes, nose or mouth after touching a contaminated surface, said the World Health Organization.

Low risk of infection by short-time contact with courier

There's also a low possibility that people could be infected by brief contact with express deliverymen in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, said Wang.

Wear a mask when receiving deliveries at the entrance of a community, Wang cautioned. "Wash your hands with running water and soap after handling the package."