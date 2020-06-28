Beijing launches citywide COVID-19 screening among employees of hair, beauty salons

A medical worker (R) collects a throat swab from a woman at a nucleic acid testing site in Peking University Hospital, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Beijing has launched a citywide screening for COVID-19 in hair and beauty salons and found no infected cases so far, the municipal government said Saturday.

As of the end of Friday, a total of 26,286 employees from 10,765 hair and beauty salons across the city had received nucleic acid tests, said Wang Hongcun, an official with the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

According to the new service guidelines on the hairdressing and beauty industry, apart from timely disinfection, space between service chairs should not be less than 1.5 meters, and salon accessories should be thoroughly disinfected before being used on the next customer.

Employees are also required to wear masks the entire time while providing services and avoid chit-chatting with customers.