Beijing reports seven new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing Health Commission said on Wednesday that seven new COVID-19 cases, all locally transmitted, were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising total infections related to a local market cluster to 256 since June 11, when the first case was detected.

Those seven cases were reported in two districts in Beijing: six from Fengtai and one from Daxing.

The commission also registered four suspected cases and one asymptomatic case on Tuesday.

There were no reports of cases from overseas in the Chinese capital in the past 24 hours, it added.