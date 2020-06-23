14 ways to cook Korla pears

(ECNS)-- A chef in Korla, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has developed 14 dishes featuring pears, a popular local fruit.



One of the dishes has pears roasted with honey, Chinese dates and longans for two hours in a pit, which is used to cook Nang, a popular bread in Xinjiang.



Located in the southeast of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Korla enjoys plenty of sunshine with temperatures changing sharply between day and night.



These conditions make Korla one of the best places to grow sweet pears in China.