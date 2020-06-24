Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Chinese health authorities on Wednesday said that 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of which nine were local transmissions and three from abroad, with no new deaths.

Among the cases of local transmission, Beijing registered seven and Hebei Province registered two, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, with three new asymptomatic patients.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,430 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 100 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.

The total confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 1,177 (1,083 recoveries, 6 deaths)

Macao: 45 (45 recoveries)

Taiwan: 446 (435 recoveries, 7 deaths)