China-developed AG100 trainer aircraft makes successful maiden flight

China's domestically-developed AG100 trainer aircraft made its maiden flight successfully Saturday morning, announced Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The AG100, which is a new generation aircraft, conducted its maiden flight at the Moganshan airport in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

According to the test pilots, during its 10-minute flight, the aircraft showed good maneuverability and stability, and all systems were operating normally.

The AG100 primary trainer was developed by the Zhejiang China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Institute under the AVIC China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co., Ltd.

The AG100 trainer model was developed to meet the strong demand of the Chinese and global markets. The aircraft's design team has solicited opinions on the trainer model from potential buyers.

The highlights of the aircraft include cost-effectiveness, convenient operation and greater safety, according to the AVIC.