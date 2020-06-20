China releases guidelines for summertime COVID-19 containment measures in low-risk areas

China's State Council's inter-agency task force has released guidelines for COVID-19 containment on a regular basis in low-risk areas during the summer months.

The guidelines list regular protection requirements, including appropriate social distancing, ventilation, disinfection, proper use of air conditioners, and improved public health awareness, according to a circular posted on the website of the National Health Commission (NHC) along with the guidelines.

Specific guidance is offered for key sites such as markets, hotels, restaurants, libraries, museums, parks and theaters, and for different types of organizations and people of various professions.

The guidelines came as "the COVID-19 risk in most parts of China is now at a low level and calibrated protection guidance is needed by people to proceed with the resumption of work and production during the summer," said Wang Bin, an NHC official, at a press conference Friday.

Further guidance has been offered to people on wearing masks in low-risk areas.

For example, Wang said, people need to wear masks in places with a relatively enclosed space, such as movie theaters, internet cafes, and transportation vehicles.

"Workers at public venues, hospital visitors, and people who are at high risk of exposure to the virus due to their professions need to wear masks," she said.

In other places, the guidelines recommend that people do not need to wear masks if they can maintain a distance of more than one meter from other people, she added.