Nominations for HKSAR Legislative Council General Election to start on July 18

The nomination period for the 2020 Legislative Council General Election will run from July 18 to 31, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Registration and Electoral Office (REO) announced on Friday.

The Legislative Council General Election will be held on Sept. 6. A total of 70 members, 35 from geographical constituencies and 35 from functional constituencies, will be returned.

To run for a seat in a geographical constituency or a functional constituency, a nominee must be a registered geographical constituency elector aged 21 or above, a spokesman for the REO said.

A nominee for the geographical constituency election or the functional constituency election must also have ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for the three years immediately preceding the date of nomination, and must be a Chinese citizen who is a Hong Kong permanent resident with no right of abode in a foreign country, he said.

However, the candidature in 12 functional constituencies is open to Hong Kong permanent residents who are not Chinese nationals or who have the right of abode in a foreign country. These constituencies are: legal; accountancy; engineering; architectural, surveying, planning and landscape; real estate and construction; tourism; commercial (first); industrial (first); finance; financial services; import and export; and insurance.

For the geographical constituency election, each list of candidates has to be subscribed by not less than 100 registered electors of the constituency concerned. Each nominee for the functional constituency election must be subscribed by 10 registered electors of the constituency concerned.

For the District Council (second) functional constituency election, each list of candidates must be subscribed by not less than 15 registered electors of the District Council (first) functional constituency.