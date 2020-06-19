Beijing reports 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 25 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and two new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

Among the new cases, eight were employees of a restaurant located near the Xinfadi market, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat that has been found to be related to most of the recent COVID-19 cases reported in Beijing.

The eight cases were considered a cluster infection. One of the infected employees regularly sourced ingredients from the market. Many of the visitors to the restaurant were also from the market.

The now-closed market supplies about 70 percent of the capital's vegetables, 10 percent of pork, and 3 percent of beef and mutton.

By Thursday, Beijing had reported 603 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and nine deaths. There were still 183 patients receiving medical treatment, and 15 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation.

Meanwhile, 174 imported cases had been reported in Beijing, with one still hospitalized.