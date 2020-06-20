Beijing ramps up coronavirus test for deliverymen

All deliverymen in Beijing will receive coronavirus test in line with government measures in COVID-19 prevention and control, according to local media Beijing News.

The tests will be conducted in batches and are expected to finish by next week.

Meanwhile, according to Meituan, a major online food delivery service in China, all delivery persons who have been to "high risk" areas in Beijing will be immediately asked to stop taking orders, get tested and be quarantined for 14 days.

There're two areas in Beijing now labeled as "high risk" of COVID-19, Huaxiang Township in Fengtai District and Xihongmen Township in Beijing's Daxing District.