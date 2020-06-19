UN Human Rights Council condemns racism in wake of George Floyd's death

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution strongly condemning the continuing racially discriminatory and violent practices perpetrated by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent.

The resolution, adopted by consensus without a vote in the 47-member UN body, also deplored the recent incidents of excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers against peaceful demonstrators defending the rights of Africans and people of African descent.

The resolution came in the wake of U.S. citizen George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. The 46-year-old African American man died during an arrest after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests in response to Floyd's death, and more broadly to police violence, spread across the United States and took place in some other countries.