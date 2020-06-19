Police officer shot dead, another injured in New Zealand's West Auckland

A police officer was shot dead and another seriously injured in West Auckland, New Zealand in a shooting incident on Friday morning, said the New Zealand police.

New Zealand Police commissioner Andrew Coster said a vehicle of interest was seen by police at around 10:30 a.m. local time, and a police unit attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle was later located to have crashed on Reynella Drive in West Auckland.

A man got out of the vehicle armed with a long barreled firearm and opened fire at two police officers. One officer was killed and the other was seriously injured. A bystander was also hit by the fleeing car.

Coster said at a press conference that it was devastating for the organization and the entire police family was in shock.

Two people of interest were being spoken to by the police and a firearm was also located on Friday afternoon. However, Coster did not confirm whether the people being spoken to was the offenders of the shooting incident.

"This is devastating news. Our police officers work hard every day to keep us and our communities safe," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a statement.

"To lose a Police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend. My condolences go to them and to their Police whanau (Maori for family)," she said.

"I have spoken to the Commissioner of Police this morning to ensure that he and his senior commanders have all the resources they need to respond. Police will provide further updates as they are able to," said Minister of Police Stuart Nash.