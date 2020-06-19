LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China begins prosecution of Canadians Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor

1
2020-06-19 14:02:11CGTN Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Two Canadians arrested in China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been formally prosecuted respectively by the procuratorates in Beijing and Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province. 

According to two separate notices published on the Supreme People's Procuratorate website on Friday, Kovrig was "suspected of spying on state secrets and intelligence" while Spavor was "suspected of spying state secrets and illegally providing them to overseas forces."

Former Canadian diplomat Kovrig and Canadian businessman Spavor were detained in China in late 2018 and were arrested in May last year.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.