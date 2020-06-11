Beijing reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

Visitors wait to present their personal health QR codes before entering the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Beijing, local government announced Thursday.

The patient, 52, went to a hospital in Xicheng District Wednesday afternoon due to intermittent fever, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the patient's own statement, he showed symptoms of fever and fatigue, but no coughing, sore throat or chest distress. The patient also said he had not left the city for the past two weeks and had no contact with people from outside of Beijing.

The patient has been hospitalized, and two close contacts in his family have been put under medical observation. An epidemiological investigation is underway.

Closed-off management and temperature checks have been resumed in the patient's community. Stricter monitoring will be done in communities, fever clinics and public places in surrounding areas, local government said.