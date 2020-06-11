Hong Kong Coalition launches campaign to support economy

The Hong Kong Coalition Thursday launched a campaign to stimulate consumer spending and support Hong Kong's economy and employment.

Connie Wong, convener of the coalition's group on stimulating consumption and promoting economy, said at a press conference that affected by the social unrest since last June and the COVID-19 epidemic, Hong Kong's economy has been in the doldrums, with catering, tourism, hotels, retail and industries related being the hardest hit.

To help the industries weather the storm and boost the economic recovery, the coalition will collect information on discounts and other offers from shops throughout Hong Kong. It hoped that major shopping malls will introduce various discounts to attract customers and boost consumption. These discounts and promotions will be put on the coalition's website, making it easy for people to search.

The campaign has gained support from many organizations including the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, and the Hong Kong Chinese Importers' & Exporters' Association, among others.

The Hong Kong Coalition, with two former Chief Executives of the HKSAR Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying as its chief conveners, was launched on May 5, with an aim of uniting the community, upholding "one country, two systems," finding a way out of the current predicament for Hong Kong, and building a stable and prosperous Hong Kong.