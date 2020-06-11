Russian diplomat vows response if U.S. nukes appear in Poland

Russia will take countermeasures if the United States deploys nuclear weapons in Poland, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov said Thursday.

"Whichever military potential that threatens our country is deployed on the Polish territory, the competent Russian authorities will make an exhaustive response," Titov told RIA Novosti news agency in an interview.

On May 14, then-U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell wrote an article saying "Rather than eroding the solidarity that undergirds NATO's (North Atlantic Treaty Organization's) nuclear deterrent, now is the time for Germany to maintain its commitments to its allies through continued investments in NATO's nuclear share."

Commenting on Grenell's article on the next day, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher tweeted: "If Germany wants to diminish nuclear capability and weaken NATO, perhaps Poland -- which pays its fair share, understands the risks, and is on NATO's eastern flank -- could house the capabilities here."

Titov said Mosbacher's statement is "a reaction to internal political debates in Germany regarding the need to stockpile foreign nuclear arsenals on its territory."

Pressuring partners and pitting some allies against others is not constructive, Titov said.