(ECNS) -- A video of an on duty police officer holding up a cable on a busy road in Laibin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has gone viral.



In the footage, overhead fiber optic cables fell onto the road due to heavy rainfall, causing a potential safety hazard during rush hour.



The officer, standing on a barrier, held up the cable in the rain for 40 minutes, allowing cars and pedestrians to cross the intersection.



He said later it was his responsibility to ensure public safety.