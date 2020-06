A freight train carrying anti-coronavirus supplies departed the city of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province Friday bound for Madrid, Spain.

The train carried 86 TEUs with about 257 tonnes of cargo, including 25.05 million face masks and 400,000 protective suits.

It will arrive in Madrid in about 20 days.

Statistics show that as of the end of May, a total of 200 China-Europe freight trains departed from Yiwu this year. The trains carried 16,672 TEUs, up 72 percent year on year.