(ECNS) -- China's 500-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) will officially start a search for extraterrestrial intelligence in September this year.



As the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, FAST can detect radio-waves from billions of light-years away.



The search for extraterrestrial intelligence is one of the five main scientific goals of FAST.



The telescope is located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province.