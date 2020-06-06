Xi calls for ‘China-France contributions’ to winning global COVID-19 fight

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for "China-France contributions" to winning the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China and France need to continuously support the international community joining hands against the pandemic, Xi said in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Xi stressed that China and France have maintained high-level strategic coordination since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Noting that the spread of the coronavirus has not been effectively contained globally, Xi said that solidarity and cooperation are the right way forward.

The two countries, he added, should promote joint research, support international cooperation in vaccine and drug research and development, step up efforts to implement the consensus reached at the 73rd World Health Assembly, and enhance support for the World Health Organization.

The Chinese president said the two countries should also carry out more trilateral cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic among China, France and Africa and support countries in such underdeveloped regions as Africa in fighting the epidemic.

China and France should uphold multilateralism and promote world peace and stability, he added.

Xi said he stands ready to maintain close communication with Macron, work to chart the course, and push for sound and stable development of bilateral relations.

He said the two countries should look to the post-pandemic future, draw a blueprint for exchanges at all levels in the next stage and carry out dialogue and exchanges in a prudent, orderly and flexible manner.

China and France, Xi added, should strengthen coordination and alignment of their macro-economic policy for post-pandemic recovery, tap the potential of cooperation in traditional areas and expand cooperation in emerging sectors.

Noting that the Chinese market is open to France, Xi said he hopes that the French side will make full use of the "fast track" arrangement to facilitate business trips to China so as to help French enterprises in China resume business, and meanwhile create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Xi pointed out that China and the European Union (EU) are comprehensive strategic partners sharing broad common interests.

He said China is pleased with the progress achieved in EU integration and stands ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with the EU, advance major political agendas between the two sides, support multilateralism, and jointly tackle such global challenges as public health, climate change and biodiversity, so as to work for sound and steady development of China-EU relations.