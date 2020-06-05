Only global solidarity can prevail over COVID-19 crisis: FM spokesperson

China on Friday said that in the face of the dual crises of global public health and the world economy, it takes partnership, solidarity and collaboration to secure a final victory.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on recent remarks by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Schwab announced on Wednesday that the 51st WEF Annual Meeting will be held in January 2021 with the theme of "The Great Reset."

Schwab said in a statement that the COVID-19 crisis "will deepen and leave the world even less sustainable, less equal and more fragile," but it also brings the opportunity to work for a reset.

The WEF 2021 summit theme of "The Great Reset" is a positive tone that reflects the urgent aspiration of all countries to address the pandemic challenge together and work to stabilize and resume world economic growth, Geng said.

The COVID-19 outbreak constitutes the biggest global crisis since World War II, plunging the world economy into its worst depression since the Great Depression of the 1930s, Geng noted.

He cited Schwab as saying that the crisis represents "a window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future."

"It is up to the concerted efforts of all countries to turn the crisis into an opportunity, defeat the virus at an early date and realize greater world economic development at a new starting point," Geng said.

"Faced with the dual crises in terms of global public health and world economy, it takes partnership, solidarity and collaboration to secure the final victory," he added.

Geng said China is ready to step up cooperation with all parties including the WEF to uphold multilateralism and the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, conduct close coordination in macro-economic policies, foster an open world economy, facilitate trade and investment liberation and facilitation, safeguard stable and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains, and work for the strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy.