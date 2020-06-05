China opposes United States adding Chinese entities to export control list: spokesperson

China is firmly opposed to the United States adding 33 Chinese entities to its "entity list" of export controls, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Friday.

In response to media inquires, the spokesperson voiced objections to the U.S. action of once again adding Chinese enterprises, universities, research institutions and individuals to the "entity list" on the grounds of so-called "military ties" and "human rights."

By repeatedly abusing export controls and other measures under the pretext of national security and using state power to suppress companies in other countries, the United States has severely disrupted the international economic and trade order, the spokesperson said, adding that it also posed severe threats to the security of the global industrial and supply chains.

"Such action is not conducive to China, the United States or the international community," said the spokesperson. "We urge the United States to immediately stop its wrongful action, and we will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests."