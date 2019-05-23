LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

France says all operators are welcome to build 5G networks

1
2019-05-23 03:05:35Xinhua Editor : Zhao Yuning ECNS App Download

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday Chinese tech giant Huawei was not excluded from the country's project to deploy the 5G telecoms network after the United States blocked the Chinese firm citing security matter.

"Our position is different from the Americans on this issue. We do not want to target one company or another," Le Maire said, arguing that "today, there are many operators working on 4G with Huawei."

Speaking to France info radio, the minister stressed France would make decisions to build 5G infrastructure based on internal security and technological performance.

"We do not have a 5G and we will deploy (the new network). But how do we want to deploy it? First, by guaranteeing our sovereignty... our independence. So, we must have all the guarantees, and having the best technological level," he said.

"We will ensure that there is no interference, and at the same time we want to ensure the best technological access for our companies and people in our country," he stressed.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was not the aim of France to block Huawei, nor to launch any form of technological war.

He instead called to bolster international cooperation and multilateralism to create jobs, develop businesses and improve innovation.

France plans to deploy 5G network in 2020.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.