France says all operators are welcome to build 5G networks

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday Chinese tech giant Huawei was not excluded from the country's project to deploy the 5G telecoms network after the United States blocked the Chinese firm citing security matter.

"Our position is different from the Americans on this issue. We do not want to target one company or another," Le Maire said, arguing that "today, there are many operators working on 4G with Huawei."

Speaking to France info radio, the minister stressed France would make decisions to build 5G infrastructure based on internal security and technological performance.

"We do not have a 5G and we will deploy (the new network). But how do we want to deploy it? First, by guaranteeing our sovereignty... our independence. So, we must have all the guarantees, and having the best technological level," he said.

"We will ensure that there is no interference, and at the same time we want to ensure the best technological access for our companies and people in our country," he stressed.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was not the aim of France to block Huawei, nor to launch any form of technological war.

He instead called to bolster international cooperation and multilateralism to create jobs, develop businesses and improve innovation.

France plans to deploy 5G network in 2020.