What is space computing, and why move computing power into orbit?

China is accelerating the development of its space computing industry in a systematic and orderly manner, said an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Friday.

Space computing refers to deploying computing capabilities in orbit, using satellite networks to achieve seamless global coverage. Compared with ground-based data centers, its biggest advantages are real-time processing and wide-area coverage. The development of space computing is being driven by multiple factors, including the explosive demand for AI computing power, breakthroughs in reusable rocket technology and the limitations of energy and space faced by ground-based data centers.

Conventional satellites operate like "cameras that only take pictures." They collect vast amounts of raw data in space, transmit it back to ground stations and rely on supercomputers for analysis and decision-making. In contrast, space computing equips satellites with radiation-hardened chips, servers and storage devices, allowing multiple satellites to form a network. This approach enables satellites to collect, analyze and make decisions in real time, sending back only the most valuable results to Earth.

China is not alone in pursuing this approach. SpaceX in the United States plans to deploy a million satellites in low Earth orbit to serve as orbital data centers. Russia is advancing computing upgrades to its satellite networks, while Japan is focusing on in-orbit processing of Earth observation data.

But deploying computing power in space is far from cheap. So why are countries still intent on moving data centers into orbit?

Ground-based supercomputing centers face high energy consumption and costly cooling challenges. In orbit, satellites can draw on continuous solar energy and dissipate heat more effectively in the vacuum of space, offering a potentially more sustainable model.

Coverage is another key advantage. Ground infrastructure is limited by geography, leaving gaps in remote regions such as oceans, deserts and high-altitude areas. Satellite networks, by contrast, can provide near-complete global coverage, enabling consistent access to computing resources anywhere on the planet.

Moreover, the real-time capabilities of in-orbit computing can dramatically shorten the time between data collection and decision-making. Instead of waiting for images to be sent to Earth for analysis, satellites can perform recognition, generate alerts and transmit critical information within seconds.

Beyond efficiency and performance, space computing carries strategic implications. It could serve as a resilient backup in the event of disruptions to terrestrial networks and provide essential computational support for future deep-space exploration missions.