Joint initiative aims to boost talent in NEV sector

A consortium to jointly cultivate highly skilled talent in the new energy vehicle sector was launched on Friday in Bangkok with support from partners across China and Southeast Asia, aiming to strengthen cooperation in green transport and technical education.

The initiative brings together leading NEV companies, government agencies, industry associations and vocational institutions from China and Southeast Asian countries, providing a platform for joint training programs and cooperation agreements.

More than 100 representatives from China, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia attended the launch during the Thailand session of the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, which opened on Friday in Bangkok.

Participants discussed channels to foster collaboration in intelligent energy, smart mobility and green technology development. The event was supported by the China Association for Science and Technology, China's National Steering Committee of Teaching for Automobile Vocational Education, and the China Society of Automotive Engineers.

"The global automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation toward electrification, intelligent systems and low-carbon development," said Wan Gang, president of the China Association for Science and Technology.

"At its core, this shift is talent-driven, placing higher demands on the knowledge and technical skills of practitioners, as well as on management capacity and global competence," he said.

As this year marks the fifth anniversary of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Wan said the new platform is expected to promote coordinated innovation, joint talent cultivation and broader cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

China's NEV retail sales reached about 12.81 million units last year, up 17.6 percent year-on-year, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Exports of Chinese-brand NEVs rose 139 percent to 2.04 million units, with new energy models accounting for 49.5 percent of total domestic-brand exports.

Overcoming challenges

"The globalization of automotive talents is facing multiple challenges, including fragmented certification systems, regional talents imbalance, and differences in culture and regulation," said Xu Nianfeng, secretary-general of the National Steering Committee of Teaching for Automobile Vocational Education.

Xu urged education authorities, industry associations and leading companies to jointly develop automotive competency standards and teaching frameworks tailored to regional industrial needs, while establishing mutual recognition for skill certifications to facilitate cross-border mobility of talent.

As ASEAN's automotive manufacturing hub and a key NEV market, Thailand has become both a major destination for Chinese investment and a model for bilateral efforts to cultivate talent in line with the global trend toward green growth.

Yodsapol Venukosess, secretary-general of the Office of the Vocational Education Commission under Thailand's Education Ministry, said China's leadership in NEVs can help Thailand build a training system aligned with the latest technological trends.

"We hope to strengthen such cooperation and create more opportunities in this green trend," he said.