Iran authorizes passage of ships carrying essential goods to its ports through Hormuz

Iran has authorized the passage of ships carrying essential and humanitarian goods through the Strait of Hormuz to it ports, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

The report cited a letter, dated March 1, sent to Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) by Hooman Fathi, Iran's Deputy Agriculture Minister, as saying that the Iranian government and armed forces have authorized passage by those vessels.

The letter asked the PMO to allow the passage of ships destined for Iranian ports or currently in the Gulf of Oman that carry humanitarian commodities, especially essential goods and livestock inputs, based on the issued protocols.

It added that a list of such ships will be sent for further coordination.

On Feb 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior officials and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases in the Middle East, and exercising tight control over the Strait of Hormuz.