Iran's IRGC says hit Israel-linked vessel, ship ablaze

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Saturday that it had hit an Israel-linked vessel with a drone, setting it on fire.

The IRGC Navy said in a post on social media platform X that it hit the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, in a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC confirmed the attack, saying its forces had targeted an Israeli-owned commercial ship in a port in Bahrain.

It said the ship, which was sailing under a third country's flag and identified as "MCS Ishika," was targeted by its Navy's "powerful projectiles" in Khalifa Bin Salman Port during the 95th wave of the attacks against the U.S. and Israeli targets in the West Asia region.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side.

The statement added that the Israeli targets were in cities including Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, which were hit "heavily and continuously" by the multiple-warhead Qadr missiles.

The development came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb 28. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and neighboring Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.