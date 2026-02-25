New gecko species discovered in Cambodia's nature reserve

A new species of bent-toed gecko has been discovered in Cambodia's renowned Kirirom National Park, said a joint press release seen on Wednesday.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Zootaxa, highlighted the extraordinary and still unfolding biodiversity of the Cardamom Mountains, where many species occur nowhere else on Earth, said the press release issued by the Ministry of Environment and Wild Earth Allies.

The species, Cyrtodactylus kiriromensis, belongs to a group of bent-toed geckos once thought to represent a single widespread species, the press release said, adding that continued research has since revealed this group to consist of multiple distinct, site-specific species found across the Cardamom Mountains.

The new species was observed on tree trunks, at the base of trees, on rock boulders near streams, and along forest trails at night in semi-evergreen forest, the press release said, adding that it is named after Kirirom National Park, a protected area in Kampong Speu Province characterized by pine forest, semi-evergreen and evergreen forest, and bamboo stands.

The park is a popular destination for visitors to the region.

"The discovery of new biodiversity species clearly confirms the critical importance of green cover within protected areas, which holds invaluable significance for both people and nature," said Khvay Atitya, undersecretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment.

"Protected areas play a fundamental role in conserving natural resources and protecting the environment, and in ensuring sustainability for present and future generations," he added.

Wild Earth Allies Cambodia Conservation Manager Neang Thy said the discovery reminded that Cambodia's biodiversity was still far from fully documented.

"Even in well-known protected areas like Kirirom National Park, there are species waiting to be recognized. Continued field research is essential to understanding and protecting the country's unique wildlife," he said.