Trump defies supreme court tariff ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defied the Supreme Court's ruling that struck down his global tariffs.

Delivering his State of the Union address, Trump said that the ruling was very unfortunate.

He said that U.S. trading partners "want to keep the deal that they already made ... Knowing that the legal power that I as president have to make a new deal could be far worse for them."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Trump's sweeping tariffs under a law meant for use in national emergencies are illegal.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said that the tariff policies under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are unconstitutional, officially striking down the global tariffs Trump has introduced since April.