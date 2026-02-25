FM spokesperson briefs media on German Chancellor Merz's first visit to China

(ECNS) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit China from Wednesday to Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday at a regular news briefing.

This is Merz's first visit to China since he took office, said Mao.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will meet and have talks with him respectively for exchanges of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, Mao added.

She highlighted that China and Germany are all-round strategic partners for win-win cooperation, with close high-level exchanges and deepening practical cooperation, and the mutually beneficial cooperation has delivered tangibly for the two peoples.

Mao said that China and Germany are the second and third largest economies in the world. The sound development of China-Germany relations is in the interest of the two countries and is what the world expects to see.

She noted that through the visit, China stands ready to work with Germany to enhance understanding and mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, uphold the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, achieve greater progress in bilateral relations, and contribute more to world peace and prosperity.

(By Gong Weiwei)