China's robot industry finds its global audience

Humanoid robots perform martial arts on the stage of China Media Group's Spring Festival Gala, Beijing, China, February 16, 2026./ China Media Group

Just a year ago, many humanoid robots were still at a rudimentary stage, able to do little more than basic movements. This Spring Festival, they once again stepped onto the stage of the China Media Group gala and executed a full sequence of extremely difficult movements with astonishing fluency. The speed of iteration is difficult to ignore.

A group of emerging Chinese robotics firms, including Unitree, Galbot, Songyan Power and MagicLab, made appearances during the gala. More than a dozen Unitree robots performed intricate sparring moves around young actors, even recreating elements of drunken boxing footwork. When knocked down, they rose on their own. The precision and smooth coordination quickly drew international attention. Spain's El Periódico wrote that China's robotics sector is undergoing a substantive industrial shift, noting that the Unitree G1 has entered the top tier and is even available for purchase in Spain.

The Economist focused on the numbers. Research firm Omdia estimates that more than 14,500 humanoid robots were delivered globally last year, compared with roughly 3,000 in 2024. Of those 14,000-plus units, nearly all were produced in China. AgiBot and Unitree alone accounted for more than 10,000 shipments. By contrast, Tesla delivered about 150 units of its Optimus over the same period.

The Associated Press also highlighted the gala performance, describing the on-stage martial arts routine between teenagers and the robots as one of the evening's most eye-catching moments. In just a few minutes, the machines shifted seamlessly between movements, wielding swords and executing choreographed sequences. Behind that performance lies the steady advance of China's artificial intelligence capabilities, which continues to push robotics development forward.

Morgan Stanley forecasts that China's humanoid robot sales could double this year to 28,000 units. There is still a gap between stage performance and large-scale commercial deployment, yet Chinese firms' strengths in manufacturing capacity and supply chain integration are becoming increasingly clear. Elon Musk has acknowledged that once Tesla shifts its core focus toward embodied AI and Optimus, Chinese companies will be formidable competitors.

France's France 24 noted that each year the Spring Festival gala showcases new advances in China's technology sector, and this year the spotlight fell on the fast-rising robotics industry. The broadcaster said the performances alone suggest China has moved to the forefront globally in this field.

Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao, in its "Afternoon Brief" column, observed that the robot segment left some foreign internet users stunned. Shortly after the 2026 gala aired, clips circulated widely online, with some commenters joking that compared with China's technological progress, the West seemed stuck in the Middle Ages.

Coverage in global media and the buzz online are carrying the signal of technological change beyond the industry and into everyday conversation. Not long from now, these robots may well move off the stage and into daily life, delivering tangible convenience in ways that once felt distant.