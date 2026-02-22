China's Xuelong wraps up ocean mission in 42nd Antarctic expedition

From the afternoon of February 20 to the early hours of February 21, the Xueying 102 aircraft made more than a dozen shuttle flights between Qinling Station and the icebreaker Xuelong, successfully transferring 69 summer team members and supplies to the vessel. /CMG

China's research icebreaker Xuelong left Antarctica's Terra Nova Bay in the Ross Sea on Saturday after picking up 69 members of the summer team from Qinling Station, as the station enters its overwintering phase.

The crew recovered the final acoustic device from the Ross Sea on Thursday, marking the end of the ocean survey work during the 42nd Antarctic expedition. Afterwards, 18 researchers will remain at Qinling Station to carry out overwintering duties.

Zhang Haifeng, head of the Xuelong's ocean team, told Xinhua News Agency that the ship conducted surveys in the Amundsen Sea, the Ross Sea and nearby waters, covering ocean conditions, marine life, seawater chemistry and the atmosphere. The team also surveyed penguin habitats during the voyage.

The vessel retrieved four ecological mooring systems and deployed four new ones – fixed, sensor-equipped devices anchored to the seabed to collect long-term data on ocean conditions and marine life. Scientists collected samples of krill, midwater fish and other marine life to better understand regional food webs and monitor shifts in key species.

New equipment was also tested during the mission. The polar ecological moorings were fitted with domestically developed acoustic and optical sensors, allowing long-term monitoring of waters beneath the ice.

The ocean team and Qinling Station's summer personnel will sail with the Xuelong to Hobart, Australia, before flying home. The ship will then head to Zhongshan Station for further work.